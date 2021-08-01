Chronicle is available for Mac, iPhone and iPad. Download it free in the App Store.

Chronicle gives you the power to manage all your bills and subscriptions. You’re in control with reminders when you want them, and easy access to pay bills online. Plus, detailed reports and graphs help you plan and see your spending.

What people are saying

“Like having your own financial planner.” -Mashable

“Chronicle stands out amidst a sea of overly complex financial applications by doing only one thing, but doing it very well … one of the slickest finance apps available for the Mac. It’s easy to use and easy on the eyes.” -Macworld

Chronicle requires iOS 13 or later, or macOS Big Sur or later for the Mac version. It respects your privacy—you can use it with no data shared or collected. If you use Chronicle Cloud to sync your data, your personal information is private and encrypted. We do not use it for advertising or marketing in any way. View our privacy policy for details.

Chronicle is also available in Setapp