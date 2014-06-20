Keeping track of my finances has always been a nightmare. I can’t remember everything, I try to do the right thing and pay bills, forget about some, pay fees, don’t have enough money for some bills, pay more fees….

This was my life for almost 20 years. Now, I am calling companies and asking where my bill is. What changed?

Your simple system has helped me … I am succeeding in finances in ways I never thought possible.

I just want to say thank you for giving me my financial life back.